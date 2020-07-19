DHEC hosting more than 80 Coronavirus mobile sites in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you need to get tested for Coronavirus, DHEC is hosting more than 80 mobile testing sites across the State.

State Health officials say, as part of ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities, they are working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities.

DHEC says there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.