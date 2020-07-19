DHEC reports more than 2,300 cases of Coronavirus in SC and 19 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday announced 2,335 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 19 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69,765 and confirmed deaths to 1,138.

Health officials say Sunday’s case data includes 526 new confirmed cases from July 17 that DHEC received from a private laboratory on July 18.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday, statewide, was 12,679 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.4%.

DHEC says there are 83 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.