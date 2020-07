Hopkins woman celebrates 100th Birthday with a Parade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is a celebration 100 years in the making!

Saturday, friends and family held a parade in Hopkins, and the guest of honor was Lula G. Daniels.

Lula is getting ready to turn 100. Her birthday is Monday, July 13, 2020. She is a resident of Hopkins.

Everyone joined in for the Birthday Parade celebration, including police and fire trucks.

Happy Birthday Lula!