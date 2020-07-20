DHEC: 1,445 new Coronavirus cases and 9 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday, 1,445 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 9 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 71,213 and confirmed deaths to 1,147.

According to health officials, the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 8,186 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.7%.

DHEC reports new cases in the following counties: Confirmed: Abbeville (52), Aiken (18), Allendale (3), Anderson (43), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (8), Charleston (188), Cherokee (17), Chester (10), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (20), Dillon (5), Dorchester (73), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (9), Florence (74), Georgetown (20), Greenville (174), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (61), Jasper (4), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (19), Lee (3), Lexington (45), Marion (12), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (13), Oconee (10), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (28), Richland (177), Saluda (7), Spartanburg (73), Sumter (10), Union (5), Williamsburg (21), York (48)