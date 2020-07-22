DHEC: 1,654 new Coronavirus cases and 39 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Wednesday, announced 1,654 new confirmed cases and one new probable case of the coronavirus and 39 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 74,761.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,574 and the percent positive was 19.3%.

PER DHEC Confirmed cases:

Abbeville (5), Aiken (35), Allendale (3), Anderson (32), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (5), Beaufort (84), Berkeley (71), Calhoun (6), Charleston (190), Cherokee (16), Chester (19), Chesterfield (15), Clarendon (14), Colleton (24), Darlington (32), Dillon (7), Dorchester (78), Edgefield (9), Fairfield (2), Florence (44), Georgetown (18), Greenville (103), Greenwood (8), Hampton (3), Horry (103), Jasper (17), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (28), Laurens (38), Lee (6), Lexington (89), Marion (7), Marlboro (4), Newberry (41), Oconee (8), Orangeburg (48), Pickens (14), Richland (173), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (86), Sumter (68), Union (14), Williamsburg (6), York (55)

DHEC says there are 74 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.