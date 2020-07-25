Lex-Rich 5 moves school start to September, with hybrid/virtual options

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Students in Lexington Richland District Five will now start school on September 8, while the first day for teachers will be August 20.

Lexington-Richland School District Five voted Thursday to start the school year with a hybrid schedule plan and an all virtual model.

According to officials, the hybrid plan will blend of face-to-face instruction and distance learning with students attending school in-person two days a week and learning virtually for three days

District officials said students will be assigned to one of two cohorts, and parents and guardians with multiple students will have the ability to request that all of their children be placed in the same cohort.

The July 23 announcement of a hybrid model is a change from the district’s initial plan of a five-day in-person option.

The District Superintendent released the following statement:

“We continued to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in our area and continued to listen to the input of our families,” said Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton. “While we had hoped to start the year with a five-day, traditional offering, the data at this time simply does not support this option. It’s our hope that we can transition to a five-day, in-person model as soon as possible. We all want the same things. We want the numbers of COVID-19 to go down, and want our students and teachers back in the classroom…But we want to do these things safely and with the best interest of our staff and students in mind. We will continue to monitor the numbers and make adjustments as needed.”

Per the District: 2020-21 School Year:

· The District will offer two options for the start of the school year: A virtual schedule option and a hybrid schedule option.

o Hybrid Schedule: This is a blend of face-to-face instruction and distance learning. Students are assigned to one of two cohorts. Each cohort attends two days of face-to-face instruction per week and three days of distance learning per week. Students’ application of new learning and skills will continue on distance learning days. Teachers will take attendance, and students’ participation will be monitored.

o Virtual Schedule: (FIVE) Flexible Innovative Virtual Education includes live classroom lessons, daily attendance and the exclusive use of technology resources for teaching and learning. Face-to-face classes are not apart of the regular planning, teaching, learning activities or submission of materials.

o The first day for teachers in School District Five will be August 20.

o The first day for students in School District Five will be September 8.

There will also be mask requirements for students and staff.

Officials say Masks must be worn while entering, exiting and moving throughout the building and during any congregant interaction inside and outside the classroom. Masks may be removed when students are seated at their work spaces.

For morw information click here http://www.lexrich5.org/calendar