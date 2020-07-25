Today: Lexington Medical Center hosts free COVID-19 mobile test site

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get screened for Coronavirus, Lexington Medical Center is hosting a free testing site Saturday.

Lexington Medical Center and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced they are working together to provide the free testing.

Testing will take place at Chapin High School, located at 300 Columbia Avenue in Chapin Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

You do not need to have symptoms and no appointments are necessary, but patients must have a valid ID and wear a face mask. Clinicians will administer the tests in a drive-thru format. Patients do not need to get out of their cars, say officials.

For more information you can click here https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-mobile-pop-clinics