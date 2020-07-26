Coroner identifies three victims in fatal Richland County crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified three victims in an early Sunday morning accident.

Coroner Watts says a 2004 Dodge Ram Crew Cab was northbound on Two Notch Road when it crashed into multiple trees coming to a stop on the edge of the wood line. All occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, say officials.

The coroner says around 2AM Columbia/Richland Fire, EMS, and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle collision at the 9000 block of Two Notch Road, Columbia S.C. 29223.

The coroner says Nelson Spain Jr. date of birth 08/02/1996 of Pine Plain Road, Swansea S.C. 29160 died as a result of blunt chest and abdominal trauma and was an unrestrained backseat passenger, Darrius Pringle, date of birth 10/27/1997 of Kings Court, Columbia S.C. 29229 died as a result of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, and Tomas Walker, date of birth 02/15/1998 of Burns Drive, Swansea, 29160 died as a result of blunt head trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol continue to investigate this incident.