Midlands church seeking donations for Back to School Supply Giveaway

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–For those who need a little help getting ready to go back to school,

one Midlands church is hoping to help out.

The church is asking for your help with donations. They are looking for school supply donations right now, like notebooks and pencils.

Brookland United Methodist Church, along with several other organizations, are gearing up to host a back to school Giveaway.

The ‘Back-2-School Giveaway’ will be held August 22 from 2 pm-6 pm at Brookland United Methodist Church

Donations can be dropped off anytime before then at the church, the West Columbia Police and West Columbia Fire departments.

Per the Church: The drive is in partnership with 12 Springs Community Church, West Columbia Police Department, and West Columbia Fire Department!

Donations of NEW School Supplies are needed in the form of Book-bags, Notebook Paper, Pencils, Crayons, Gluesticks, Composition Notebooks, and Kleenex Tissues. Also, monetary donations will be accepted to purchase the supplies.

For more information click here, https://www.facebook.com/BUMCSC