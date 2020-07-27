Midlands church seeking donations for Back to School Supply Giveaway
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–For those who need a little help getting ready to go back to school,
one Midlands church is hoping to help out.
The church is asking for your help with donations. They are looking for school supply donations right now, like notebooks and pencils.
Brookland United Methodist Church, along with several other organizations, are gearing up to host a back to school Giveaway.
The ‘Back-2-School Giveaway’ will be held August 22 from 2 pm-6 pm at Brookland United Methodist Church
Donations can be dropped off anytime before then at the church, the West Columbia Police and West Columbia Fire departments.
Per the Church: The drive is in partnership with 12 Springs Community Church, West Columbia Police Department, and West Columbia Fire Department!
For more information click here, https://www.facebook.com/BUMCSC