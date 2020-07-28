DHEC: 52 additional deaths and 1,573 new Coronavirus Cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday, 1,573 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 52 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 83,720 and confirmed deaths to 1,505.

For more data on cases, click here:

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

According to health officials, the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Monday was 8,689 and the percent positive was 18.1%.

Today health officials did resume the hospitalization rates with new data. According to DHEC:

ICU beds: 1,448 total; 329 available; 1,119 in use (77.28% utilization rate)

COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,575; 401 in ICU; 256 ventilated

Looking to get tested?

DHEC says there are 103 mobile testing events scheduled through August 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.