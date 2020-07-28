Lexington Medical Center hosting Free COVID-19 testing today at mobile location

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- Happening today, Lexington Medical Center is hosting a mobile Coronavirus testing site.

It is taking place at Willow Ridge Church, located at 104 Sycamore Tree Road in Lexington.

The site will be open until 1:30 p.m.

You do not need to have symptoms and no appointments are necessary, but patients must have a valid ID and wear a face mask.

DHEC is hosting more than 90 mobile testing events scheduled through August 31 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 214 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.