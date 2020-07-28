Ongoing pandemic causes Gov. McMaster to extend State of Emergency

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster extended the State of Emergency for South Carolina last Friday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Since Governor McMaster extended the order, it will last for 15 days by law.

According to the Aiken Standard, during a press conference on Friday, McMaster says although he won’t issue a statewide mask ordinance because it’s “not enforceable,” he strongly encouraged people to voluntarily wear masks.

McMaster also said he has no plans to reopen venues that hold large crowds like nightclubs, concert venues, spectator sports, among others.

DHEC says as of Monday, there are over 82,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 1,400 confirmed deaths in South Carolina.