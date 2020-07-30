SC Superintendent of Education approves 25 more district reopening plans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved reopening plans for several districts, including some districts in the Midlands.

On Thursday, Spearman approved twenty five school district reopening plans, that had been submitted to the State department of Education.

Among some of the Midlands Districts, the following have been approved:

Calhoun County, Kershaw County School District, Lexington School Districts One, Two Three, and Four Lexington Richland Five, Orangeburg County and Newberry County

According to a release, the following school district reopening plans have been approved:

Abbeville County School District

Aiken County Public School District

Beaufort County School District

Calhoun County Public Schools

Darlington County School District

Edgefield County School District

The School District of Greenville County

Greenwood School District 50

Hampton School District One

Kershaw County School District

Lancaster County School District

Laurens County School District 56

Lexington County School District One

Lexington County School District Two

Lexington County School District Three

Lexington School District Four

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

School District of Newberry County

School District of Oconee County

Orangeburg County School District

School District of Pickens County

Williamsburg County School District

York School District 1

Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)

Fort Mill School District (York 4)

The Superintendent earlier this week, approved six other plans.

Right now the Education Department is still in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted, say officials.

Here’s what the criteria looks like in order for School Districts to be approved : must meet key criteria set by the SCDE.

Per the SC Department of Education the criteria must include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades, say officials.

