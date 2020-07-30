SC Superintendent of Education approves 25 more district reopening plans
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved reopening plans for several districts, including some districts in the Midlands.
On Thursday, Spearman approved twenty five school district reopening plans, that had been submitted to the State department of Education.
Among some of the Midlands Districts, the following have been approved:
Calhoun County, Kershaw County School District, Lexington School Districts One, Two Three, and Four Lexington Richland Five, Orangeburg County and Newberry County
According to a release, the following school district reopening plans have been approved:
- Abbeville County School District
- Aiken County Public School District
- Beaufort County School District
- Calhoun County Public Schools
- Darlington County School District
- Edgefield County School District
- The School District of Greenville County
- Greenwood School District 50
- Hampton School District One
- Kershaw County School District
- Lancaster County School District
- Laurens County School District 56
- Lexington County School District One
- Lexington County School District Two
- Lexington County School District Three
- Lexington School District Four
- School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties
- School District of Newberry County
- School District of Oconee County
- Orangeburg County School District
- School District of Pickens County
- Williamsburg County School District
- York School District 1
- Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)
- Fort Mill School District (York 4)
The Superintendent earlier this week, approved six other plans.
Right now the Education Department is still in the process of reviewing the remaining plans that have been submitted, say officials.
Here’s what the criteria looks like in order for School Districts to be approved : must meet key criteria set by the SCDE.
Per the SC Department of Education the criteria must include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades, say officials.
