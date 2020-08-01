NWS: Isaias could bring high rip current risk to East Coast beaches

COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)– If you are heading to the beach this weekend, be mindful of the surf.

According to officials from the National Weather Service, Isaias is bringing a high Rip Current risk to beaches up and down the East Coast.

Officials say that means the surf is dangerous for all level of swimmers. They are asking beachgoers to heed the advice of the local beach patrol, flag warning systems and never to swim without a lifeguard.