SC Emergency officials urge coastal residents to review Hurricane plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–As Hurricane Isaias churns in the Atlantic, parts of South Carolina could be impacted by the storm.

Ahead of a potential landfall , or brush with the coast, even minimal, South Carolina Emergency officials want you to be prepared.

According to SCEMD Director Kim Stenson, “There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. It will be important for everyone to review their hurricane plans now and pay close attention to the forecasts over the weekend.”

It’s important to note, the Governor Henry McMaster said Friday, he has no plans of filing any evacuation order as Hurricane Isaias creeps closer to the Carolina Coast.

However, he does encourage South Carolinians to start getting prepared in case the storm changes course.

SC EMD Lists ways to prepare, if the storm threatens the state:

Be sure your emergency supplies kit has enough bottled water and non-perishable food to sustain each family member for three days. Include a weather radio, flashlight, extra batteries, chargers, toiletries, change of clothes, blankets or sleeping bag, rain gear and appropriate footwear. Also include copies of important documents, such as birth certificates and insurance policies.

Prepare your home for tropical storm conditions by making sure gutters are cleaned, storm drains are clear and any lawn furniture can be secured.

Keep your cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.

Gather pet supplies and put them in an easily-accessible container.

Know Your Zone. Residents in coastal counties can know their hurricane evacuation zone instantly by visiting scemd.org/KnowYourZone or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

To keep up to date, you can download the SC Emergency Manager mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx

The official 2020 S.C. Hurricane Guide is available at scemd.org