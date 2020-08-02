DHEC: 1,110 new cases of Coronavirus and 27 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Sunday, reported 1,110 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 27 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 91,257 and confirmed deaths to 1,709 statewide.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Health officials say as of Saturday, a total of 777,287 tests have been conducted.

DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported Saturday statewide was 7,306 and the percent positive was 15.2%.

There are 138 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 215 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.