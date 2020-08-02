SC EMD: Expect tropical storm conditions Monday near coast

Download the Hurricane Guide for Resources and Information

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Emergency Management officials are urging coastal residents to take precautions ahead of Isaias.

SC EMD says residents should finalize their storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center predict South Carolina’s coast will experience tropical storm conditions beginning late Monday and into Tuesday morning. Forecasters say high winds, rain, flash flooding, isolated tornados and an estimated storm surge of 1-4 feet are all possible.

According to the National Weather Service, storm surge, flooding, & strong wind gusts are potential threats we could see from Isaias on the coast.

If you need resources, from preparing a Hurricane Kit, to possible evacuation routes, you can check out the 2020 South Carolina Hurricane Guide.

The guide is available online at https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/publications/hurricane-guide/

The guide is also available at all South Carolina Welcome Centers.