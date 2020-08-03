DHEC: 1,105 new cases of Coronavirus and 11 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday, reported 1,105 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.

Health officials say the total number of test results reported Sunday, to DHEC, was 7,257 and the percent positive was 15.2%.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 92,404 and confirmed deaths to 1,721.

According to DHEC, here are the hospitalization rates:

ICU beds: 1,437 total; 316 available; 1,121 in use (78.01% utilization rate)

COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,401; 366 in ICU; 224 ventilated

If you are looking to get tested, there are 133 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.