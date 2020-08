Isaias Update: Tyler Ryan is tracking the storm

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia is tracking the path of Isaias as it churns toward the South Carolina Coast.

You can count on Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan to keep you informed on the storm’s track.

The impact on us here in the Midlands will be nearest to I-95 with up to 3 inches of rain and gusts to 45 mph, says John Farley. Please stay tuned for updates.

Here is Tyler Ryan’s latest update.