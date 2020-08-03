Stay informed: SC EMD urges residents to check out the Hurricane Guide

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Emergency Management officials are urging coastal residents to take precautions as Isaias churns towards the coast Monday evening.

Forecasters say flooding, high wind gusts and storm surge are potential threats from Isaias.

For information on preparing a Hurricane Kit, to possible evacuation routes, SC EMD says you can check out the resources in the 2020 South Carolina Hurricane Guide.

The guide is available online at https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/publications/hurricane-guide/

The guide is also available at all South Carolina Welcome Centers.