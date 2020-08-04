DHEC: 1,168 new cases and 52 additional Coronavirus deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday, reported 1,168 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 52 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 93,604 and confirmed deaths to 1,774 statewide.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported Monday was 6,389 and the percent positive was 18.3%.

Here’s a look at hospital bed occupancy from DHEC:

ICU beds: 1,434 total; 321 available; 1,113 in use (77.62% utilization rate)

COVID-19 patients hospitalized: 1,458; 355 in ICU; 254 ventilated

DHEC says if you are looking for test sites, there are 133 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 220 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.