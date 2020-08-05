Town of Lexington hosting Drive Up Movie Series

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–While we wait for movie theaters to reopen across the country, drive in theaters are popping up all over.

The Town of Lexington wants to invite you out to it’s 80’s themed drive up movie series.

Lexington is continuing its series on August 29, 2020 at River Bluff High School with a viewing of the movie ‘Hoosiers’.

Cars can enter the parking lot at 8pm and the movie will start at 9pm.

If you can’t make this upcoming movie, the series continues September 12, 26 and October 10, and 24

For more information check it out here https://www.facebook.com/events/3137298026367251/