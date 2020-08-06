DHEC: 1,295 new confirmed Coronavirus cases and 44 new deaths in SC

SCDHEC/Twitter SCDHEC/Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Thursday, reported 1,295 new confirmed Coronavirus cases and 44 deaths.

DHEC says This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 96,132 and confirmed deaths to 1,863.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

According to health officials As of yesterday, a total of 812,013 tests have been conducted in the state.

DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported yesterday, statewide, was 6,589 and the percent positive was 19.7%.

There are now mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly.

You can find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.