Tax Free weekend starts Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– if you need to do any back to school shopping, this may be the weekend to buy those supplies.

The state’s annual Tax Free holiday runs August 7-9, 2020.

During this weekend, certain items will be exempt from the state’s

six percent sales tax.

You can purchase everything from pencils and pens to backpacks some clothing, even computers.

But remember, not everything is tax free.

For a link to items that are tax free, and the Department of Revenue’s page click here <a href=”https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend”>https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend</a>