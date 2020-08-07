DHEC: 1,265 new cases and 21 additional Coronavirus deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Friday, reported 1,265 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 new deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 97,554, and confirmed deaths to 1,883.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

As of Thursday, a total of 824,500 tests have been conducted in the state, says DHEC.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,910 and the percent positive was 18.3%.

Looking to get tested?

DHEC saya there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Hospital Bed Occupancy per DHEC:

As of this morning, 2,614 inpatient beds are available and 8,480 are in use, which is a 76.44% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,480 inpatient beds currently used, 1,415 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,540 ventilators, 512 are in use and 231 of those are COVID-19 patients.