5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in NC shakes parts of SC

SPARTA, NC (WOLO)– Did you feel it?

According to the USGS, a 5.1 earthquake near Sparta, North Carolina, occurred on August 9 at 8:07am.

ABC Columbia has received several reports from people in the Midlands who say they felt a tremor or rumbling Sunday morning.

The USGS says it was a result of oblique-reverse faulting in the upper crust of the North American plate.

Officials say the earthquake occurred in the interior of the North American plate. The US Geological Survey says the earthquake was preceded by at least four small foreshocks ranging from M 2.1-2.6, beginning about 25 hours prior to the mainshock.

According to the USGD, large earthquakes are relatively uncommon in the region directly surrounding the August 9th M5.1 earthquake. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.

