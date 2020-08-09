DHEC: 1,011 New cases of Coronavirus, 18 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 1,011 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 99,713 and confirmed deaths to 1,949.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says a total of 843,241 tests have been conducted in the state.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,853 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.

DHEC says there are 126 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.