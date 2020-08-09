DHEC launches ‘Fight the Spread’ campaign for Coronavirus safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC officials have a message for South Carolinians, encouraging everyone to ‘Fight the Spread.’

According to state health officials, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else, says DHEC.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has launched a new “Fight the Spread” campaign. The campaign encourages South Carolinians to fight the spread of COVID-19 by:

wearing a mask in public,

practicing social distancing, and

getting tested.

DHEC says you can also help protect yourself and others by doing the following: