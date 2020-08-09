Tax Free Weekend wraps up Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is a big weekend for back to school shoppers. South Carolina’s tax free weekend is underway.

The state’s annual Tax Free holiday ends Sunday.

On Sunday, certain items will be exempt from the state’s

six percent sales tax.

You can purchase everything from pencils and pens to backpacks some clothing, even computers.

But remember, not everything is tax free.

For a link to items that are tax free, and the Department of Revenue’s page click here https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend