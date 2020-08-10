SC daily Coronavirus Case total below 1,000 for first time in more than a month

COLUMBIA , SC (WOLO)– South Carolina’s Coronavirus numbers are below one thousand for the first time in more than a month.

On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 718 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17 additional deaths.

Health officials say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 100,431, and confirmed deaths to 1,966. A total of 849,117 tests have been conducted in South Carolina, according to DHEC.

DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported Sunday was 5,610 and the percent positive was 12.8%.

Looking to get tested? There are 123 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.