DHEC: 928 new Coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina has now passed the 2,000 mark in total number of deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported, Tuesday, 928 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 45 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 101,360, and confirmed deaths to 2,012.

PER DHEC:

DHEC reports as of Monday, a total of 853,899 tests have been conducted in the state.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 4,648 and the percent positive was 20%.

There are 136 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly, says DHEC.

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.