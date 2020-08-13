DHEC: 907 news cases of Coronavirus, 35 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported on Thursday, 907 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 35 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,051 and confirmed deaths to 2,089.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported Tuesday statewide was 5,762 and the percent positive was 15.7%.

As of yesterday, a total of 864,186 tests have been conducted in the state.

For confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

For confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

If you are interested in getting tested there are 141 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.