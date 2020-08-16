Free Meals distributed by City of Columbia Parks and Recreation
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department will offer free meals to children, 18 and under, now through August 28.
The meals will be distributed Monday-Friday between 12:30 and 1:30 p-m.
MEAL DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS
Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant Street
Greenview Park- 6700 David Street
MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street
Hampton Park- 1117 Brandon Avenue
Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Road
Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue
Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue
Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road
South Edisto Park- 1914 Wiley Street
Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway