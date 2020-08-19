Seniors, Meals, and Mask initiative underway

the collaboration between Senior resources, Columbia Housing Authority

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Starting today, Wednesday August 19, Senior Meals and Masks initiatives begin. Senior Resources and Columbia Housing Authority will kick off a community provide not only meals, but also deliver masks to 323 senior citizen every week.

Seniors that reside in four housing units through the Columbia Housing Authority will receive two frozen meals and a supplemental package of milk, fruit and a cookie. Each meal prepared with a nutrionalist in order to meet the needs of seniors in need.

“Seniors continue to be at high risk for adverse health consequences from COVID-19 so it is vitally important to stay vigilant in our response to keep seniors safe and healthy,” said Andrew Boozer, Executive Director of Senior Resources. “We are honored to provide nutritionally-rich, ready to eat meals for the senior residents of Columbia Housing. These meals will help limit trips out to the grocery and provide them with balanced meals to keep them healthy and independent in the midst of a continued pandemic.” Ivory Mathews, Columbia Housing CEO says, with senior safety being their number one priority “During the COVID pandemic, these extra resources go a long way.” Adding, “Columbia Housing is excited to provide its residents in the senior high rises with these nutritious meals.