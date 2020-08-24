City of Columbia’s Parks and Rec distributing free meals to children this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As school gets ready to start, the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department will offer free meals to children, 18 and under, now through Friday, August 28.

The meals will be distributed daily between 12:30 and 1:30 p-m.

MEAL DISTRIBUTION LOCATIONS

Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant Street

Colony/Northpoint (All Stars Baseball Field- 3920 Lester Drive

Greenview Park- 6700 David Street

MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street

Hampton Park- 1117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue

Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue

Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road

South Edisto Park- 1914 Wiley Street

Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway