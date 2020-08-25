Prisma Health offering free COVID-19 testing at mobile site this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is offering free COVID-19 testing this week.

Officials say you can get tested Friday and Saturday at a mobile site on 2204 Lee Street.

The testing will take place from 8 am to Noon.

Prisma says no appointment is needed and you can expect your results within four days.

There will be more testing dates offered, according to officials. See dates below:

8/28 Prisma Health 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Pardon and Parole (Old Building)

2204 Lee St, Columbia 29205

8/29 Prisma Health 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Pardon and Parole (Old Building)

2204 Lee St, Columbia 29205

For additional information, please visit https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/covid-19-mobile-testing-clinics/