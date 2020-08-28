Prisma Health cancels Columbia, Greenville COVID-19 testing this weekend
Health officials say they were forced to cancel the planned testing due to inclement weather
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Free COVID-19 testing that Prisma Health was planning to host this weekend August 24, has been canceled.
All hospital-based drive-through testing sites in the Upstate also will be shut down this weekend over the same concerns. Officials say hospital-based drive-through testing sites throughout the Midlands are open.
Below is a list provided by Prisma with updates on upcoming testing dates and locations.
- Community testing sites will be closed during the coming Labor Day weekend.
- In the Upstate, hospital-based drive-through testing sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.
- In the Midlands, hospital-based drive-through testing sites will be closed Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7.
Prisma says they do not require you to make an appointment in order to get a test and your results are typically back within four days.
If you would like to find out about future testing locations, dates and times you can click on the link provided HERE