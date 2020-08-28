Prisma Health cancels Columbia, Greenville COVID-19 testing this weekend

All hospital-based drive-through testing sites in the Upstate also will be shut down this weekend over the same concerns. Officials say hospital-based drive-through testing sites throughout the Midlands are open.

Below is a list provided by Prisma with updates on upcoming testing dates and locations.

Community testing sites will be closed during the coming Labor Day weekend.

In the Upstate, hospital-based drive-through testing sites will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.

In the Midlands, hospital-based drive-through testing sites will be closed Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7.

Prisma says they do not require you to make an appointment in order to get a test and your results are typically back within four days.