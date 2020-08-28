Sixth UofSC Greek Village housing quarantined after more positive COVID-19 cases

Two weeks after the University resumed classes, another is on quarantine

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina says another Greek Village house is in quarentine after more cases of coronavirus are detected.

This is now the sixth Greek Village residence for Fraternities and Sororities to live that have been placed under quarantine since classes resumed at the University two weeks ago.

ABC Columbia News has learned, students residing in those homes will remain in quarantine for up to 14 days. Many of them have either been isolated or given the option to return home in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus to others at the university or within the community.

According to a University spokesman all of the reported cases involving students were either asymptomatic or showing minor symptoms of the virus and did not require hospitalization.

Testing is being conducted on campus and officials say to date, there are 557 active reported cases which includes students, staff, and faculty.

UofSC says out of the total of 10,485 tests conducted, 1.1% percent is representative of the on campus student population.

For more information you can visit the university COVID dashboard that will be updated every Tuesday and Friday afternoon.

The University of South Carolina President Dr. Bob Caslen released a statement saying,

“I remain committed to ensuring in-person classes are held at the University of South Carolina this fall. While this week’s rise in the number of positive COVID cases concerns me, we always knew that there would be a rise in cases once the entire campus community returned. Fortunately, all of our cases to date have been minor and our key dashboard indicators are well within the modeled parameters. As I’ve said repeatedly, we will take the steps needed through education–and if necessary, student discipline–to slow the spread of the virus within our campus community.”