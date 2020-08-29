Governor orders flags at half staff in memory of Chadwick Boseman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the State House to be lowered to half staff Sunday in memory of Chadwick Boseman.

Mcmaster says the flags will be lowered to honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina, Chadwick Boseman.

“I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset.” – Governor Henry McMaster

Boseman died late Friday at the age of 43. He was a South Carolina native, from Anderson.

The star of Marvel’s Black Panther passed away after a battle with Colon cancer, it was announced by his family in a statement.

(Boseman image Courtesy Chadwick Boseman Twitter)