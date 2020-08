ABC — South Carolina native and actor Chadwick Boseman will be remembered Sunday night in a special on ABC.

Tonight, the ABC Network announces it will celebrate the legacy of Boseman with a special presentation of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther.

The movie will bevfollowed by the ABC News Special: Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King. It all starts tonight at 8|7c on ABC.

