Flags at State House lowered to half-staff in memory of SC native Chadwick Boseman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Flags at the State House are flying at Half Staff Sunday in honor of South Carolina native, actor, Chadwick Boseman.

Governor Henry McMaster says he ordered the flags to be lowered to honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina, Chadwick Boseman.

“I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff Sunday August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset.” – Governor Henry McMaster

Boseman died late Friday at the age of 43. He was a South Carolina native, from Anderson.

The star of Marvel’s Black Panther passed away after a battle with Colon cancer, it was announced by his family in a statement.