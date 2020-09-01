Lexington County Deputies arrest man accused of sexually assaulting child at gathering

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Deputies say a Gilbert man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a female child at a gathering.

Deputies say 24 year old Jose Perez, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping, according to arrest warrants.

According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon , “Based on information gathered during their investigation, detectives determined Perez forced the child away from the gathering and into a van where he had sexual contact with her.”

Perez also sexually assaulted the girl in a truck on the Redhaven Road property, according to Sheriff Koon.

“Everything in this case happened at the same location, the kidnapping charge stems from Perez forcing the child into the two vehicles, restricting her movements and holding her against her will,” Koon said.

Deputies says Perez was arrested Sunday. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.