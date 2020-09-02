Benedict College hosts grand opening for Women’s Business Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Benedict College and the U.S. Small Business Administration will officially host the opening of the college’s new Women’s Business Center.

The event is set for 4 pm Wednesday at the College’s Business Development Center on Read Street.

Benedict College officials say the new center will help women-owned small businesses start, grow, expand, and recover their businesses as the pandemic continues.

According to a release, Administrator Jovita Carranza, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration and advocate for America’s nearly 32 million small businesses, will visit Columbia for the grand opening of the Women’s Business Center (WBC).