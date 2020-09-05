Lexington County Deputy shot, barricaded man in subdivision say Deputies

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies say they are on scene in a Lexington County neighborhood after a Deputy was shot.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, One deputy transported was to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The injury is not life-threatening.

According to officials, there is a large first responder presence in and near Manchester Park subdivision after one deputy was shot.

Deputies say neighbors should stay inside as they work to make contact and negotiate with a barricaded man.

This is a developing story stay with ABC Columbia news for updates. We have a crew on the way to the scene.