Lexington County Deputy shot, barricaded man in subdivision say Deputies

Crysty Vaughan,

LEXINGTON COUNTY,  SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies say they are on scene in a Lexington County neighborhood after a Deputy was shot.

According to the Sheriff’s Department,  One deputy transported was to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The injury is not life-threatening.

Lexington County Deputies incident

Image courtesy Lexington County sheriff’s Department

According to officials,  there is a large first responder presence in and near Manchester Park subdivision after one deputy was shot.

Deputies say neighbors should stay inside as they work to make contact and negotiate with a barricaded man.

This is a developing story stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.  We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Categories: Lexington, Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts