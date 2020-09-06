DHEC: 603 new cases of Coronavirus and 10 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 603 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,944, and confirmed deaths to 2,748.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 4,774 and the percent positive was 12.6%.