DHEC: 590 new confirmed Coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Monday, reported 590 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 and 19 additional confirmed deaths.
According to DHEC records, one of those deaths was a Pediatric death, 17 years of age or younger.
SCDHEC/TwitterDHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,552, and confirmed deaths to 2,767.
Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported Sunday was 5,256 and the percent positive was 11.2%.
DHEC says, as of Sunday, a total of 1,075,129 tests have been conducted in the state.