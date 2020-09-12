Columbia Fire crews battling 3 alarm fire at Babcock Building

Crysty Vaughan,
Babcock Building fire courtesy Columbia Fire Twitter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–  Columbia Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Babcock Building, off Bull Street. 

According to fire officials, the fire has reached 3 alarm status. They have at least 50 firefighters on scene. 

Multiple crews are on scene.

According to officials, the first crews responded sometime after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters say there was heavy fire throughout the building. No injuries at this time.

Fire officials say l crews are attacking the fire from the outside of the building.

This is a developing story stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.

