Columbia Fire crews battling 3 alarm fire at Babcock Building

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Fire crews are battling a blaze at the Babcock Building, off Bull Street.

According to fire officials, the fire has reached 3 alarm status. They have at least 50 firefighters on scene.

Multiple crews are on scene.

According to officials, the first crews responded sometime after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters say there was heavy fire throughout the building. No injuries at this time.

Fire officials say l crews are attacking the fire from the outside of the building.

