Columbia Fire crews continue to battle blaze at historic Babcock Building

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, just before 2pm, Columbia Fire updated the scene, saying nearly 7 hours after arriving, crews are still actively working to put out a fire at the Babcock building.

According to fire officials, the fire, off Bull Street, reached 3 alarm status. At one point there were at least 50 firefighters on scene.

According to officials, the first crews responded sometime after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters say there was heavy fire throughout the building Saturday morning.

Fire officials say crews are attacking the fire from the outside of the building.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said two firefighters total have suffered minor injuries due to debris falling.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.