DHEC: 827 new cases of Coronavirus and 17 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 827 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 127,646 and confirmed deaths to 2,891.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 6,024 and the percent positive was 13.7%.