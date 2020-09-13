Percent positive for SC Coronavirus cases released Sunday among lowest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Sunday 515 new confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19, and 24 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 129,484, and confirmed deaths to 2,915.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 5,482 and the percent positive was 9.4%.

The Percent positive is among the lowest the state has seen.